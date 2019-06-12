Chapala Street Charmer Charming Home on Chapala Street

Address: 2412 Chapala Street

Status: For Sale

Price: $1,295,000

I’ve got a thing for front doors. I know I’m not the only one because there are coffee table books, jigsaw puzzles, and Instagram posts galore all focused on front doors. As the saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and a front door provides the first impression to every home.

The adorable house at 2412 Chapala Street somehow rises above that wisdom because it has two front doors, and both of them provide a distinctive impression. The home sits behind a tall hedge on upper Chapala Street, one block off State Street and just two blocks from the bustling shopping and restaurant scene on upper De la Vina.

Passing through the hedge on a recent sunny afternoon, I found the house itself surrounded by a low stone wall. A flagstone walkway leads through an iron entry gate and up a short set of stone stairs to a recessed front porch flanked by two sharply peaked roofs. The sage-green Tudor façade is offset by original white wood trim and bursts of color from the drought-tolerant front garden.

Straight ahead, a cardinal-red Dutch door leads into the dining room, while on the left, a matching solid door opens into the living room. Both display distinctive period hardware that hints at the delightful details inside the house.

Stepping into the living room, one of the most striking fireplaces I’ve ever seen greets me straight ahead. Decorative edging curls around the grate, while a white surround and mantel host a curved niche above. The lines angle subtly upward, contrasting with the curved ceilings of the room. Period light fixtures on either side of the fireplace reiterate the home’s art deco pedigree.

The planks of the home’s hardwood floors are set in a concentric pattern, showing off the grain and beauty. The dining room lies beyond the living room, with built-in cabinetry and wall alcoves offering both style and function.

From the dining room, a hallway leads back to the bedrooms, and the kitchen is straight ahead, through an arched doorway. In front of the kitchen, a huge bay window graces an extra room that looks out over the front yard. This small space would be a perfect breakfast nook or charming office.

Backyard at 2412 Chapala Street

Living room at 2412 Chapala Street

Master bedroom at 2412 Chapala Street

Kitchen at 2412 Chapala Street

The kitchen itself is long and bright, with white wooden cabinets and a row of windows. The kitchen leads into a laundry room, with extra storage and a handy exterior side door.

All three bedrooms are spacious, and both full baths have colorful original tile and light fixtures. Two of the three bedrooms have French doors onto the backyard, and stepping into either room, I found it hard not to gravitate outside. After admiring the view from the flagstone porch, I have to step down and explore every corner.

The large yard consists of several distinct spaces, all lushly landscaped. A grassy lawn is bordered by a wall with a mural on one side and completely fenced all around. A back area boasts fruit trees and plenty of garden space. Closest to the house, a terraced lounge space is graced with boulders and a fountain. Wisteria covers a redwood pergola that shades a built-in tiled barbecue and perfect entertaining zone.

The finished two-car garage has a huge back window and French doors that open onto the patio. The long paver driveway offers plenty of space for parking, making the garage a prime option for a future recreation room, man cave, or she shed.

Walking back through the house, I kept noticing captivating details. The windows have original hardware, with both cranks and latches to open the panes and screens, a style that I’m told was invented by famed builder Alex D’Alfonso. Similar vintage details too numerous to mention are found throughout this charming house.

As I started to take my leave, the door knocker on one of the front doors caught my eye. Its inescapably art deco chevron pattern echoed many of the decorative features I’d seen throughout this charming house. I knew that this door — and the entire home — would leave a lasting impression.

2412 Chapala Street is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Gamberdella + Timmerman of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Cara Gamberdella at (805) 680-3826 or cara@villagesite.com, and Erin Timmerman at (805) 689-9970 or etimmerman@villagesite.com.