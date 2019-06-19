Fatal Car Crash on Figueroa Mountain Road

On June 18 at approximately 5:37 p.m., a vehicle rolled over on Figueroa Mountain Road near Chamberlin Ranch in Los Olivos, resulting in the death of the driver and major injuries to the passenger.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Los Olivos, was driving at an unknown speed when her 1998 Toyota Corolla drifted onto the dirt shoulder. The driver made an unsafe turning movement that caused her to lose control of the vehicle and overturn. The driver sustained fatal injuries and the passenger, Chelsee Lyn Fuerch, was trapped in the right front passenger seat. Fuerch was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage hospital by air ambulance.

The accident is under investigation and anyone who has information is asked to call Officer Valdez at the Buellton Office at (805) 688-5111.