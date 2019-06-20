Attorney David L. Cousineau Named Partner At Cappello & Noël LLP

Photo: Courtesy Attorney David L. Cousineau

Santa Barbara-based Cappello & Noël LLP, one of the country’s foremost complex commercial litigation law firms, has named attorney David L. Cousineau as a partner.

Cousineau joined the firm in 2014. “David is an incredible insightful lawyer with years of experience, common sense and a keen eye to the winning issues in every case,” says Barry Cappello, Cappello & Noël managing partner. “His work as an associate has been outstanding and we congratulate him now that he is an owner/partner.”

Cousineau practice areas include lender liability, fraud, business disputes, fiduciary liability of trustees, racial discrimination and constitutional matters.

Before to Cappello & Noël, Cousineau was a litigator in Kaye Scholer LLP’s Complex Commercial Litigation Group in Los Angeles. He received his B.A. from Connecticut College and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. He is admitted to practice in California and before the U.S. Courts of Appeals, District of Columbia, Ninth and Federal Circuits and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Cappello & Noël is a nationally recognized law firm with al legal practice devoted to complex business litigation, lender liability, plaintiffs’ class actions, employment litigation, catastrophic injury/wrongful death matters and land use disputes. For more, go to www.cappellonoel.com.