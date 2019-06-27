Missing Person: Rudolph Nogales

Photo: Courtesy Rudolph Nogales

Santa Maria resident Charlene Nogales is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her missing husband, Rudolph Nogales Jr. (Rudy), who was last seen June 17, 2019, after his release from the Santa Barbara County Jail at 4436 Calle Real at 11 a.m.

Charlene reported her husband missing to the Santa Barbara Police Department on June 23, and he was put on the National Missing Persons Database the following day. To date, there have been no phone calls from or sightings of Rudy, which Charlene said was “not his normal behavior.”

Rudy is described as 48 years old, 5’5″, with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing 140 pounds. Anyone with information on Rudy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Charlene’s line at (805) 270-5117.

