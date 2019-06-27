Santa Barbara MTD To Renovate Transit Center, Hosting Open House on Project

Photo: Courtesy Santa Barbara MTD

Santa Barbara MTD will start a complete renovation of its Downtown Santa Barbara Transit Center beginning in July 2019 and ending around March 2020. The transit agency is hosting an informational open house on July 2nd to inform the public about project details and phasing.

The project consists of complete renovation of the Transit Center building interior, much of the building exterior, exterior loading platform, curbs, driveway, lighting, and landscaping. The project has been awarded to general contractor Newton Construction and Management, Inc.

During the project, temporary facilities will be installed adjacent to the Transit Center property in the corner of City Parking Lot 3. The facilities will be comprised of a ticket booth, a ticket vending machine enclosure, and ADA-accessible portable public restrooms. These facilities and services will be open to the public during regular Transit Center hours and will be locked after hours. MTD bus service will remain in full effect throughout the project, but temporary loading zones will be used along Chapala and Figueroa Streets.

City Parking Lot 3 will remain in operation for the duration of the project.

WHO: Santa Barbara MTD

WHAT: Transit Center Project Open House

WHEN: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm

WHERE: MTD Transit Center, 1020 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

WHY: To share information with the public on the upcoming construction project to renovate the Transit Center building, driveway, and surrounding areas.

