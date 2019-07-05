Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fund the Co-Response Team

The County of Santa Barbara has won a Prop. 47 grant, targeted for substance abuse and mental-health issues. The co-response team of a deputy and mental health crisis worker have shown their ability to meet the demanding goals of this program, with impressive results.

This is not a program that should be allowed to die of neglect or halfhearted implementation.

I urge the Santa Barbara County government to implement the stated needs of this grant in order to further promote its progress.

Please fund and staff a second co-response team and complete the CSU as originally purposed.

