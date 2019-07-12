Konzentration Kamps

Why waste newsprint with dribble like K-9 Konzentration Kamps and all the Trump derangement syndrome psychosis presented as opinion? Aren’t there enough daily displays of this abject insanity directed toward the president? It would suggest that such aggression comes from a person who thought Hillary Clinton should have won. Seriously. The Clinton Crime Family matriarch who is guilty of abetting her misogynist husband, violations of the national security laws at a felony level, using pay for play as Secretary of State, and … I could go on but it’s exhausting me.

Now, journalism for a low-rent throw-away rag like the Independent are career ambitions not fueled with independent thought and research such as why State Street is starting to look like City Hall in Los Angeles with homeless bums on the sidewalks (probably shouldn’t have banned those plastic shopping bags they used to do their business in). There’s unaffordable housing situation where city employees, doctors, and lawyers can’t even afford to live in Santa Barbara home of the elite and clueless.

No, you’re grinding up trees to parrot Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who almost daily, but most assuredly weekly, makes brainless, thought-bereft statements like the Concentration Camp statement and now the drinking toilet water accusation. Cortez is a dope. Despite coming from a privileged background and attending Boston University, she obviously failed world history or the teacher was a Holocaust denier. The closest this country ever came to establishing concentration camps was when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Democrat, rounded up Japanese Americans, confiscating their property without due process (a violation of the Constitution), and held them for four years. Rep. Cortez is an embarrassment to Congress. She should be an embarrassment to anyone who voted for her and a further embarrassment to any journalist who would not denounce such accusations. But I guess it’s just comfortable preaching to the choir of people who really haven’t a clue. It’s probably worth a free round at a local watering hole and a slap on the back for being a non-combative liberalist. Now I’m not judging, just disappointed.

Add to Favorites