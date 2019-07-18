Grandfather Gets Life in Prison for Child Molestation

Photo: SBCSO Robert Charles Hawley, 84, was convicted of eight counts of child molestation and one count of sexual assault against three of his granddaughters.

Robert Charles Hawley, 84, was sentenced on July 17 to 92 years to life in state prison for eight counts of child molestation and one count of sexual assault committed against three of his granddaughters for decades. His guilt was determined by a jury on March 25, 2019.

An investigation into Hawley’s behavior was launched in 2016 when a local woman called 9-1-1 after witnessing Hawley inappropriately touching a young girl at Ralphs. The woman provided authorities with a description of the subject as well as his license plate number.

Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Megan Harrison led the investigation, which found an abuse report regarding a grandchild as early as 2009. Harrison uncovered multiple additional women who had been sexually victimized by the defendant, three of whom testified at his trial.



