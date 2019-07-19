Why No Protection?

The failure of Santa Barbara County government and Board of Supervisors to protect the residents of Carpinteria from unregulated proliferation of cannabis production continues. Schools and youth facilities are in close proximity to the grows, and children and families sleep within feet of cannabis production. Greed and desire for taxes has driven the Board of Supervisors and county government planning bureaucracy to divert any meaningful review of the situation by reporting on everything but the health of those breathing cannabis emissions 24/7 from cannabis factory farming that is a government-created problem in the first place. No other county in California has chosen to promote cannabis production next to bedrooms, schools, and youth facilities. In the interest of public health, it is time for intervention by a higher authority.

Honesty within the 1st District Supervisor’s office has become suspect, and the ability of county government to maintain an honest regulatory process is questionable. Political ties hamstring both county and state government, otherwise action would have been taken long ago.

The FBI is investigating alleged criminal behavior within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department. Perhaps it is time to ask the Department of Justice to investigate this failure to protect public health in Santa Barbara County by both the Board of Supervisors and Santa Barbara County government.

