Immigration Hypocrisy

I just returned from one of my frequent trips to El Paso, Texas, visiting friends and family. Seeing how the recent caravans of refugees and the mass detention facilities in the area have created a huge political vacuum there, I see how the issue of immigration enforcement has ignited locally, an issue that impacts our community.

I think it’s really stupid and a waste of money having ICE agents and Border Patrol Officers arresting and tracking down undocumented people.

I’m all for arresting criminals who pose a threat to society. But there is such a blatant hypocrisy within federal law that ignores all of the legitimate businesses that attract and hire undocumented people.

Americans need to educate themselves and understand that there is a global demand for undocumented labor that impacts our schools, social services, and legal system. Governments make big money off the backs of undocumented people. Why is there such a push to count all people in the upcoming 2020 Census? Because that means more money for all services.

Yet, the United States uses enforcement tactics to falsely demonstrate that it’s handling the issue of undocumented people living in the United States.

There is no such thing as an illegal person as much as there is no competent and just immigration system.

