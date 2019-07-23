UBGC 36th Annual Bill Oliver Alumni Golf Tournament

Photo: Courtesy United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

Calling all Boys & Girls Club Alumni to join United Boys & Girls Clubs 36th Annual Bill Oliver Alumni Golf Tournament on Friday, August 9 at Glen Annie Golf Club.

This tournament began 36 years ago in honor of Bill Oliver who was activate in youth program with the Boys & Girls Clubs. Mr. Oliver was devoted to the development and character building of the youth through recreational programs and education.

It’s because of great BGC Alumni, Mentors and community support United Boys & Girls Clubs can keep their doors open for youth who need their services the most. UBGC offers a wide variety of services such as College Trips for Teens, Summer Camps for all ages; STEM programming, music lessons and more. The money raised from this tournament enables the organization to make sure that no child is ever turned away from their services due to their economic situation. Cost to participate is $150 for an individual or $600 for a foursome. Sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information, please visit http://billoliveralumni.orgor call 805-681-1315

Add to Favorites