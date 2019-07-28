Dreams

I am a senior in High School at the Alta Vista High School in downtown Santa Barbara. I’d like to share my dreams for the future, or what I am trying to do in life. I don’t usually tell the truth of my dreams because I fear the criticism, but here we are. If you could share a dream with me or have a question/comment, let me know! murrayjdawson@gmail.com. Let’s get into this:

• Save somebody’s life or just be there in times of emergency (I don’t know what this dream means yet, but whenever something happens internationally or locally such as a disaster, I have this strong urge to go and help. No matter what. I hate to feel left out of helping.)

• Start a company that inspires people through laughter and love.

• Visit France (specifically the south in the town of Cannes. I keep re-watching this movie called Mr. Bean’s Holiday because the whole movie is about a man named Mr. Bean trying to reach Cannes. It’s an amazing movie, and you should definitely watch it.)

• Eat Pizza in Naples, Italy. (I have a serious addiction to pizza and make it homemade all the time)

• Create a nonprofit for helping people struggling with depression worldwide (I hate to see people sad and down. It’s the best feeling in the world when I make somebody laugh or smile from joy. I hope to help spread that joy.)

• Write a book about how to live a happy life.

• Get married and have children.

• Invest in startups once I can (one of my favorite shows in the world is Shark Tank because to see these small companies get there life changed from gaining capital is amazing. Plus the return is better.)

• Surf and camp in Norway.

• Own a cottage in Bayeux, France (I toured Normandy with my dad, and it’s one of my favorite places in the world.)

• Own a Porsche and Tesla.

• Spend time in space.

• Have a tight group of friends and meet people from all over the world.

Well, that’s it so far. Thank you for reading my dreams, and I hope you have a fantastic day.

