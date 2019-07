Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Good Riddance

Good-bye, Robert Mueller. For more than two-and-a-half years, you were a figurehead for a group of unscrupulous Clinton/Obama loving lawyers who were hell bent on destroying Donald Trump.

In the process, millions of dollars were wasted, lives and families destroyed, and our nation was dragged through the mud.

This type of coup or hoax, must never happen again. Otherwise, the bedrock foundations of our Republic mean nothing.

Add to Favorites