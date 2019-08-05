Free Daycamp KickOff for Kids With Asthma

This week, Sansum Clinic’s Camp Wheez kicks off its 41st year of free day camp for children with asthma. Campers in grades 1 though 6 will learn about their special condition and connect with others who manage the disease all while participating in games, skits, arts and crafts and much more. At Veronica Springs Church in Santa Barbara August 5-9 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, Pediatric allergist Myron Liebhaber, MD will lead a team of camp counselors which includes former campers and medical staff. The week’s schedule is specially-designed for young asthma patients who sometimes must skip traditional summer camp activities. Parents can have peace of mind because of the camp’s safe environment and medical professionals on site.

Dr. Liebhaber created the camp in 1978 in partnership with the American Lung Association after he noticed how difficult it was to give his young patients a complete asthma education during regular office visits. “I wanted a format where we could get them out of the clinic into a non-medical setting and give them a deeper learning experience,” explains Dr. Liebhaber. “We’ve done it year in and out because Sansum Clinic and the community supports it.” Camp parents can attend a free workshop on Friday 8/9 where Dr. Liebhaber and Allergist Jinny Chang, MD will present the latest in the field of asthma.

For media requesting interviews or access to Camp Wheez, please contact:

Nicole Young, Sansum Clinic Marketing Department nyoung@sansumclinic.org (310) 699-2629 cell

Link to Camp Wheez information page: https://www.sansumclinic.org/health-and-wellness/community-service-programs/camp-wheez—free-summer-day-camp-for-kids-with-asthma

Add to Favorites