No Free Everything

For those of you in the Democratic Party far left who are advocates of open borders and unlimited immigration of uneducated and unskilled workers who have held down wages and helped destroy employee benefits, you want free everything for illegal immigrants, including health care, yet at the same time complain that there is no affordable worker housing available.

In the last 30 years wages, adjusted for inflation, have gone up 14 percent and the cost of housing, adjusted for inflation, has gone up 290 percent!

Is it no wonder that the once prosperous and upwardly mobile middle class is hurtling into debt and an uncertain future?

