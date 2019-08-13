Surfs Up! Film Festival

November 8t​ h,​ 2019 kicks off the first of the two-day festival this November. Films will be showcased at the celebrated Arlington Theater on State Street, with additional events scheduled throughout Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival’s all-star team represent both the surf and film worlds. The goal of the festival is to create a comprehensive celebration of surf filmmaking that honors the diverse storytelling styles of the filmmakers. Artists and attendees will have a rich experience that we will build on well into the future.

Scheduled events include pre-and-post film discussions with Q and A’s. Details on additional exhibits, panels, parties, and festival-related activities are being finalized and will be released over the upcoming weeks.

Santa Barbara’s rich tableau of surf culture plays an influential role in the international surf scene, attracting visitors from all over the world. The Santa Barbara region is home to many famous pro surfers, board shapers and niche surf brands, which makes it the ideal location to host this immersive event.

Two-Day wristbands for the Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival go on sale August 15t​ h​, 2019 at 10:00 am and will be available for purchase on the festival’s website www.SantaBarbaraSurfFilmFestival.com​.

