Victor Bryant, Sports Writer Pens This Week’s Cover Story on Santa Barbara Football Star Deacon Hill

Name: Victor Bryant

Title: Sports Writer

How did you first hear about Deacon Hill, and why did you decide to make him the subject of your first cover story? I heard about Deacon before he ever reached Santa Barbara High. In talking to parents and coaches, it wasn’t a secret that something special was building with him. Every community has their fair share of youth sports studs and Deacon certainly fit that bill, but what sets him apart is the hard work and dedication he put in to reach his goals. I follow college football recruiting very closely, and to see one of our local kids make a splash on the national level is special.

The story is as much about his family as it is about Deacon himself. Did you know that was going to be the case going into your reporting? In my experience, cultivating elite athletes is almost always a family affair, so I wanted to start there. It takes commitment and foresight to develop the natural ability necessary to be a Division 1 quarterback prospect. The family is often the difference between good and elite. It doesn’t take long to realize that the Hills are an extraordinary family. More importantly, there’s a fine line between guiding your kids to succeed and pushing them too hard. I wanted to tell the Santa Barbara version of athletic development done the right way.

Add to Favorites