New North County Scam Dumps Manure

In a scam that could only operate in cow country, the Sheriff’s Office is reporting a door-to-door offer to “fertilize and aerate” a lawn that ends up with a truck-load of manure dumped on a lawn. An older homeowner in the north part of Santa Barbara County responded in the affirmative to the offer, but when she hired the crew to do the work, they asked for more money after dumping their load. Lt. Erik Raney explained such scams will often bid a set price on such a service, then charge more, saying extra services were performed, and then refuse to leave until paid. In California, Raney said, any job over $500 requires a contractor’s license.

