Letters By Bob Craig, S.B. | Thu Aug 15, 2019 | 6:54am

Poor Andy Caldwell

Re: Two County Heavyweights Square Off for Congress

Oh my, poor Andy Caldwell. Not sure the headline and the caption were intended to be taken so literally with regard to his physique. I also heard a news report today outlining Poor Andy’s positions on key 24th District issues that read more like farcical Onion headlines than anything even closely resembling reality. The degree to which Poor Andy is willing to debase himself for the glory of The Party is a sign of the times. Hopefully it’s a sign — the pendulum is swinging back to the direction of truth, decency and what most of us regard as real American values.

Photo: Paul Wellman FileAndy Caldwell has announced his intention to run against Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District.

