Semiautomatic Rifles, Armor-Piercing Bullets Seized from Isla Vista Man

An Isla Vista man armed with two semiautomatic rifles, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, and 5,000 rounds of ammunition had his weapons seized as part of a gun-violence restraining order filed by the county’s co-response unit, made up of a mental-health crisis worker and a sworn law enforcement deputy. Of the 5,000 rounds of ammo, 1,000 reportedly were armor-piercing bullets.

The subject, Gabriel Pragin, had been initially spotted openly carrying a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants on July 10. In follow up interviews, Pragin reportedly explained he felt unsafe and that he needed protection. He reportedly did not believe this constituted a criminal violation.

Pragin is well known in Isla Vista and ran for the Community Service District board. In addition, Pragin has acquired a German shepherd dog whom he is currently training for personal protection. According to court documents, Pragin has a history with mental-health struggles and a long history of using such drugs as LSD, which he reportedly overdosed on three years ago.

