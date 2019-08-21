Bone-In Ribeye @ Finch & Fork Peter Cham Adds Shareable Plates to the Canary Hotel Restaurant’s Menu

“We are in an era where diners want to get the most out of a single dining experience,” explains Peter Cham, executive chef of Finch & Fork in the Canary Hotel. “Finch & Fork’s new menu allows guests to order multiple plates without feeling like they have to commit to a traditional coursed meal.”

While well-loved staples remain, a delectable assortment of shareable plates now jazz up the menu, easing any ordering anxiety, stimulating convivial dinner conversation, and providing a world of flavors in one meal. The dish that kept me coming back to that family-style plate the most was the 19 oz. bone-in ribeye. Served with King Trumpet mushroom conserva and green peppercorn Bordelaise, the flavors popped and the tender slices of meat melted in my mouth. The playful garnish of puffed beef tendon (similar to pork chicharrones) added a delicious crunch.

Photo: Courtesy Bone in Ribeye

The lobster pappardelle is a luscious dream of a dish, consisting of house-made saffron pappardelle pasta with fresh Maine lobster, lobster cream, ricotta salata, and a crunchy gremolata for the perfect textural counterpart. Another example of their outstanding pasta-making skills was the ricotta cavatelli, served with roasted corn, pancetta, and pickled serrano chili, garnished with shaved pecorino and cilantro.

Finch & Fork has always offered impeccable customer service, can’t-miss cocktails, and a warm yet polished atmosphere. Now with their tasty selection of shareable family-style plates, you can really feel right at home.

Add to Favorites