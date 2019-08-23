Left High and Dry

Missing info from your short, easy-to-miss article about Pacific Standard: The staff was given nine days’ notice, some who had been hired away from other jobs in other states with families about to start high school who have been left high and dry with no real reason provided.

What had the staff of Pacific Standard ever done to the SAGE board that they should get this kind of dismissive downright nasty treatment? Nine days notice and the pathetic “severance” packages are causing real economic devastation. How did SAGE not know earlier? Why can’t they give their dedicated staff a fair parachute? Being fair to the staff would have had as much impact on SAGE as you or me running out for milk. When did they really know? Basic journalism.

The rich are not only different from you and me, they’re also indifferent to you and me. And they get to have local stature, good press, and be right.

Maybe the Independent should remove the first two letters of your name. You buried it and removed anything that would have made SAGE look like upper class twits of the year. When something reeks this badly, it’s your job to report on the terrible smell.

