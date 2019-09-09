Briefs Highway 101 Near Buellton Closed

[Update: Sept. 9, 2019, 4:46 p.m.] Captain Bertucelli clarified that the northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at State Route 246, and what is called the McMurray Fire is on 2nd alarm vegetation fire status. Evacuation has been ordered for areas east of the 101, north of Croft Lane/Ballard Road, west of Ballard Canyon Road, and south of Highway 154.

The fire is to the east of the highway, Bertucelli said. The west winds common to the area are blowing at about 10-15 mph.

[Original Story] Highway 101 north of Buellton is closed because of a fast-moving brushfire near McMurray Road. Fire resources are on site, and others, including aircraft, are en route, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of Santa Barbara County Fire reported. Heavy winds are reported in the area.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

