The 27 Names Released So Far from ‘Conception’ Disaster

As of press time Tuesday, Santa Barbara officials had released the identities of 27 of the 34 Conception victims. DNA samples were being confirmed for six more, and divers were still trying to recover the last person’s body. Here we’ve compiled the victims’ names as well as information on many of those whose families or friends issued public statements on their deaths.

27 Names Officially Released

Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, F, Sacramento

Andrew Fritz, 40, Sacramento

Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, Los Altos

Kendra Chan, 26, Oxnard

Michael Quitasol, 62, Stockton

Fernisa Sison, 57, F, Stockton

Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, Stockton

Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, Stockton

Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, Imperial Beach

Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, Santa Cruz

Carol Diana Adamic, 60, Santa Cruz

Steven Salika, 55, Santa Cruz

Vaidehi Campbell, 41, Felton, California

Caroline McLaughlin, 35, Oakland

Kristian Takvam, 34, M, San Francisco

Lisa Fiedler, 52, F, Mill Valley

Yulia Krashennaya, 40, Berkeley

Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, Chandler, Arizona

Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, Phoenix, Arizona

Charles McIlvain, 44, Santa Monica

Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, Anaheim

Daniel Garcia, 46, Berkeley

Ted Strom, 62, Germantown, Tennessee

Marybeth Guiney, 51 Santa Monica

Wei Tan, 26, Goleta

Alexandra Kurtz, 26, Santa Barbara

Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, F, Tamrick Pines, California

Brief Victim Portraits

Photo: Courtesy Neal Baltz his girlfriend Patricia Beitzinger

Neal Baltz and Patricia Beitzinger

Arizona couple Neal Baltz, 42, and Patricia Beitzinger, 48, were each other’s “adventure partners,” family and friends said. Baltz worked as an engineer for a semiconductor company and loved to make wine; Beitzinger worked as a nutritionist at an endocrinology practice and was remembered for her devotion to her patients. They’d traveled the world together, diving in the Caribbean, Fiji, and the Galapagos.

Photo: Courtesy of Big Fish Employer Services Justin Dignam, the founder and CEO of Big Fish Employer Services in Placentia, was among the 34 victims of the sinking of the Conception, a scuba diving vessel that caught fire off the coast of Ventura County on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Big Fish Employer Services)

Justin Dignam

A father of two from Orange County, Justin Dignam, 58, was the founder and CEO of a payroll company. He was also a veteran polo player, having played for the University of Richmond and then coaching at Iona College and Wesleyan University. A neighbor told Orange County Register reporters that Dignam was “a great guy” who cared about his community. “He will be missed.”

Steve Salika and Diana Adamic

Tia Salika-Adamic

Berenice Felipe

Steve Salika, Diana Adamic, Tia Salika-Adamic, and Berenice Felipe

Santa Cruz husband and wife Steve Salika and Diana Adamic treated their daughter Tia Salika-Adamic and her close friend Berenice Felipe to a Conception diving trip to celebrate Tia’s 17th birthday. Steve, 55, worked at Apple Inc., where he met Adamic, 60, who was more recently volunteering at the county animal shelter. Both teens attended Pacific Collegiate charter school and also volunteered at the shelter.

Photo: Courtesy Lisa Fiedler

Lisa Fiedler

An avid nature photographer, Lisa Fiedler, 52, of Mill Valley, worked as a hairdresser and thought of herself as “part fish,” her mother told ABC7 News, because of her love of diving. In a Facebook post last year, Fiedler described a dive trip to Mexico: “Petting an octopus on a night dive was another highlight. Wish I could stay here forever.”

Photo: Courtesy Andrew Fritz and Adrian Dahood-Fritz

Andrew Fritz and Adrian Dahood-Fritz

Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, served on the California Ocean Protection Council and previously worked for the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Governor Gavin Newsom said she “embodied marine conservation.” Her husband, Andrew Fritz, 40, was a photographer who had a “meteor” impact on the photo community in Austin, where he used to live, a friend told the Los Angeles Times.

Photo: Courtesy Caroline McLaughlin and Kristian Takvam

Caroline McLaughlin and Kristian Takvam

Caroline “Carrie” McLaughlin, 35, and Kristian Takvam, 34, met and married in Dallas. They both worked for Brilliant, a website that creates interactive STEM courses. “Carrie and Kristian were incredible friends and colleagues who brought immense passion, talent, leadership, and warmth, and they will be missed dearly,” Brilliant chief executive Sue Khim said in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy Sunil Singh Sandhu

Sunil Singh Sandhu

Originally from Singapore, Sunil Singh Sandhu, 46, worked as a photonics senior scientist in Palo Alto. He’d taken up scuba diving just two months before his death. “I never had to worry about my son,” his father told Singapore’s New Paper. “He was a nice boy who had no bad habits.”

Photo: Courtesy Ted Strom

Ted Strom

A staff physician at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Ted Strom, 62, was a professor at the University of Tennessee, where he taught health science. “His exceptional service to veterans as a staff physician is a testament to the type of person that he was,” the medical center director wrote in a statement. “He will certainly be missed.”

Photo: Courtesy Wei Tan

Wei Tan

The UC Berkeley graduate had moved to Goleta only four months ago. Wei Tan, 26, had taken a job as a data scientist for a health-care technology company and was excited for her parents to visit from Malaysia over Christmas, her family told the Times. They said they were heartbroken but comforted knowing Wei “was doing something she loved in the last few moments of her life.”

Photo: Courtesy Vaidehi Williams

Vaidehi Williams

Colleagues of Vaidehi “Vai” Williams, 41, at the Soquel Creek Water District in Santa Cruz remembered “her infectious smile, kind heart, vast knowledge, and adventurous spirit. … Vai will forever be our ‘Water Princess.’” Williams leaves behind a husband and two children.

Previous Portraits

The 12 victims identified by friends and relatives in the first week after the disaster appeared in the Independent‘s issue of September 5, 2019.

