Announcement Santa Barbara Humane Society Featured in Nationally-Broadcast Animal Adoption Show

AnimalZone, the award-winning animal adoption series, is going national on Saturday, September 21 at 8 am with a one- hour special. The full list of television channels are listed on the website site: https://www.animalzone.org/copy-of-where-to-watch-1. The special will also be available on AnimalZone.org on the 21st.

Dogs and cats at selected shelters are profiled in the Adoption Corner including the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Helen Woodward Animal Rescue Center in Rancho Santa Fe, the Cleveland Animal Protective League, the Kansas Humane Society, and the Santa Barbara Humane Society. We also hear some important information about animal shelters from Kerri Burns, executive director of the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Featured in the special is Tamar Geller, the New York Times best selling author of The Loved Dog and Oprah’s personal canine coach. Monty Roberts, the horse whisperer, discusses how a horse knows us through our eyes, hands and heartbeat. Larissa Wohl, the Pet Rescue Expert from Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family, invites us into her home to meet her four rescue pups. Sally Jordan of the Jordan Winery, introduces us to her rescue dogs that no one else would adopt. Mitch Telson, former president of Petco, talks about his Sulcata tortoises. Tennis Legend, Jimmy Connors, aces the adoption of dogs and explains when it comes to his animals, it’s love – love!

Also featured in the special is The Pet Psychic, Laura Stinchfield, who talks with a dog in training at the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, the Shah of Iran’s sisters’ pet cockatoo, Buddha, a horse from Disneyland and other four-footed friends. Jeffyne Telson of ResQCats takes us on a tour of the sanctuary and her newly arrived kittens. Wendy Domanski, a professional pet photographer, shares tips on how you can take great photos of your pet. We also visit the Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo where inmates are working with dogs and training them to be therapy dogs for PTSD first responders and military veterans. A young boy named Julian explains his thoughts about animals and adopting them and Samatha Martin of the Amazing Acro-Cats, shows us some amazing tricks that she has taught her kitties. Animal lover Arthur von Wiesenberger, hosts the show.

About Santa Barbara Humane Society

The Santa Barbara Humane Society, a private, local, nonprofit organization not affiliated with or funded by an national organization, provides a safe haven for homeless dogs and cats and serves the community with animal adoption services, a spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, humane education and outreach, dog training classes, and boarding services. We rely on the generosity of animal lovers to support our work. Visit sbhumanesociety.org, see Facebook and Instagram, or call (805) 964-4777, or visit us at 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara.

