Reinvented San Roque Farmhouse

Address: 3315 Los Pinos Drive

Status: On the market

Price: $2,395,000

Just like Cinderella, when a house undergoes a major renovation, it can sometimes be almost unrecognizable from its former self. Cinderella’s new clothes and makeover can give her a new image, but by the end of the fairy tale, we know that she’s the same underneath, and Prince Charming is smitten no matter what she’s wearing.

The home at 3315 Los Pinos Drive has been meticulously renovated and updated, but its traditional charm still glows underneath. When I went to visit last week, I was captivated by the setting and its lovely corner lot, and by the view from the front porch before I even stepped foot into the remodeled interior.

The house is surrounded by a brand-new white fence inset with double gates that swivel effortlessly, providing the first clue that there’s more to this understated home than its 1940s pedigree would suggest. Pathways lead from two entrances across the broad front lawn up to the porch, where a sweeping view of the mature trees throughout the neighborhood provide a comforting backdrop when gazing out from within.

A striking Dutch door with glass-paned top opens into the center of the house, with the living room on the right, dining room to the left, plus a peek into the kitchen beyond. The living room is light filled, with sunlight streaming through windows to highlight the wide-plank oak floors and a blue-gray stacked stone fireplace. The walls feature floor-to-ceiling board and batten, lending a country farmhouse air to an otherwise spare, elegant feel.

Photo: DAVID PALERMO Patio at 3315 Los Pinos Drive

The bright and open atmosphere continues through the dining room into the kitchen. Graced with the same oak floors, gleaming Caesarstone on both the counters and hefty center island, custom cabinets, a farmhouse sink, and a blend of covered and open shelving, the cathedral-beamed kitchen is an inviting gathering space for friends and family. Brand-new appliances include a Wolfe range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. I had already deemed it the perfect kitchen, and then I discovered the glass pocket door leading to the walk-in pantry, which features a butcher’s block and enough space even to hide appliances such as the microwave.

Not to be outdone, the adjacent laundry room provides still more storage, state-of-the-art oversized washer and dryer, a utility sink, and folding shelf and workstation, with a window providing a view to ease the burden of chores.

The kitchen flows into the family room, where a black slate fireplace makes for a cozy lounging space. Beamed ceilings and French doors that open onto a private back patio conspire to bring the outdoors in and draw attention to the alluring space outside.

The backyard is surrounded by a tall redwood fence, making the exterior space feel like another private room. Dining on the limestone patio, games in the lower yard, or entertaining at the built-in concrete bar are sure to be highlights in this year-round gathering place.

Inside, two of the bedrooms and a full bathroom lie on a central hallway, while a third bedroom nearby enjoys an en suite bath. Both of these bathrooms boast details such as subway tile, custom cabinetry, and luxury fixtures.

All pale, however, in comparison with the master suite, which occupies the entire upper level. The bedroom has natural wood-beam cathedral ceilings, which seem to echo the scenery outside the large windows. Mountain and treetop views can be enjoyed from beside the fireplace or while stargazing in bed at night. Two closets feature custom built-in shelving, but it’s the master bathroom that steals the show.

Kitchen at 3315 Los Pinos Drive

Master bedroom at 3315 Los Pinos Drive

Master bathroom at 3315 Los Pinos Drive

A deep white soaking tub at one end of the long room is surrounded by elegant marble tile, built-in open shelving, and plentiful windows. A skylight lets in even more natural light, and a separate shower and WC at the far end ensure plenty of space to share. With radiant heat as a luxurious bonus, this room is a fitting sanctuary for this private enclave.

The transformation of this home was conducted by local firm AGS Builders, with Suzanne Sanford leading the design. I admitted to Suzanne that I couldn’t put my finger on just one genre to describe the feel of the house. When I told her I thought it had both a farmhouse feel and an elegant ambience, she laughed and said, “Good. That’s what we were aiming for: country farmhouse meets beach cottage, with clean lines and gorgeous finishes throughout.”

All-new windows and doors, plus energy-efficient three-zone HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, and more, will provide this home’s new owners with the peace of mind that comes with a brand new purchase. But the bones and character of the house will always enjoy the established setting of the neighborhood, the mature trees, and the surrounding area.

Like Cinderella at the stroke of midnight, whether she has on one glass slipper or two, she’s the same person underneath, ready to live happily ever after, especially if she is lucky enough to do her chores in this kitchen and laundry room.

3315 Los Pinos Drive is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Jason Saltoun-Ebin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Reach Jason at (805) 364-3070 or Jason.Saltoun-Ebin@camoves.com.

