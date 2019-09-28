Letters Ranch Memories

Just wanted to let you know how much. I enjoyed the article on La Fuentes’s citrusy past. My grandfather Elmer Floyd Robinson worked the ranch and died there in 1972. My uncle Melvin Robinson was grounds keeper at Birnam Wood golf course after living on the ranch as a child. He raised his family up at the old school house where the grounds crew kept the equipment.

As a child I remember going to visit my grandparents at the old ranch house they lived in and playing near the one of the reservoirs, skipping stones then hiding in the lemon trees. I remember my grandfather pretending to be Santa clanging noises outside then popping in the door saying Merry Christmas.

One year my dad, Elmer Ray Robinson, played the part as Santa. When he came in the house, I screamed bloody hell, being very young. The bearded man frightened me till he pulled off the beard , and I saw my dad’s face. Such many fond memories of the ranch.

Sadly the only remaining child of my grandparents, Melvin Robinson, is left. He still lives nearby in Buellton. I will always treasure the memories of the Ranch and Birnam Wood Golf course.

Thanks for the walk down memory lane.

