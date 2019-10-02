About Us Jackson Friedman, Associate Editor Our Rock of Gibraltar Has a New Kid and a New Job Title

Name: Jackson Friedman

Title: Associate Editor

You just returned from paternity leave. How’s the family been doing? My wife and I now serve — and sleep — at the pleasure of our one-month-old, Emilia. I’m learning to take life one diaper change and cat nap at a time. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything!

You have some significant new duties as Associate Editor. Tell our readers about them. I continue to oversee the Copy Desk as Copy Chief but have also taken over as News Editor. So, I’m spinning a few more plates but still doing what I love, which is editing.

What’s harder — changing diapers or editing Nick Welsh? Editing Nick. But I like to believe — despite some occasional kicking and screaming — that they both appreciate my efforts in the end.

