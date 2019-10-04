Announcement Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Launches Third/NEW Food Distribution to Fill Unmet Need in Community

Prompted by growing demand for supplemental food assistance within the Santa Barbara community, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continues to work with community partners to ensure residents have enough food to eat while regular supplemental food resources are limited. The Foodbank has added a third distribution location to serve more neighborhoods affected by recent loss of food resources in the community.

As of Thursday, October 3, the Foodbank will support three additional food distribution sites on the lower east and west sides of Santa Barbara.

NEW SITE: St. George Community Church

1032 E. Mason Street, / Monday, Thursday, Friday / 2-6pm

Westside Neighborhood Center

423 W. Victoria Street / Monday, Wednesday, Friday / 12:30-2:30 pm

Catholic Charities

609 E. Haley Street / Monday – Friday / 11:30am – 1:30pm

Note: The Foodbank distribution is in addition to Catholic Charities usual daily food pantry.

No paperwork is required and everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

During the first week of operating just two emergency distributions, the Foodbank provided more than 5,000 pounds of nutritious groceries ― 1,835 pounds of which was fresh fruit and vegetables ― to more than 200 individuals in 100 households in Santa Barbara.

