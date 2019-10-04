Announcement Mental Health Awareness Week is October 6-12

Mental Health Awareness Week is October 6-12, 2019. During this week, advocates across the nation come together to raise their voices in support of mental health and to speak out against stigma. The Department of Behavioral Wellness encourages every individual in our community to help make a difference and help raise awareness of mental illness next week.

Here are some ideas of what the community can do:

Post a lime green ribbon on your social media profile picture

Wear a lime green ribbon every day during the week and share what it means to you when others ask. Encourage your coworkers, friends and family to do the same.

Go all out with decorating your work station with lime green!

Tie lime green ribbons to all the trees near in your neighborhood, or ask neighbors or local businesses to display lime green ribbons on their front doors!

Let’s make sure our community knows how important mental health awareness is, how important mental illness is to talk about (let’s wipe out stigma) and how easy it is to get help when struggling with mental illness.

For more information on the Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit our website at http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness

The Behavioral Wellness toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (888) 868-1649.

