Announcement Oil Spill Boom Deployment Drill

On October 9th, in the efforts of ongoing proficiency and multi-agency collaboration, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, along with the Department of California Fish and Wildlife (Oil Spill Prevention and Response) and the United States Coast Guard will be holding an Oil Spill Boom Deployment drill at Goleta Beach. This drill will utilize Santa Barbara County Fire resources and its water rescue equipment to disperse oil spill booms in response to a mock release of oil in the Goleta Beach area.

The drill will begin at 9:00 AM and will last until approximately 2:00 PM. Please note that fire department equipment will be on scene in the Goleta Beach area for the duration of the drill. No beach or road closures will occur.

