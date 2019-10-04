Letters Second Thoughts on Climate Activism

I’m concerned about the tone of this global call for action. Of course we need to transition off of fossil fuels immediately because their monopolization of our energy supply is causing the extreme inequality that plagues humankind. It is also terrific that so many young people are demonstrating their concern for the future and leading the charge. However, how helpful is it to tell the young that they may not have a future and that things are so desperate that there is no time left to better understand what forces are in play and what possibilities we have in response? Stampeding people into action will be counter-productive and lead to unintended consequences.

I see humanity as a self-organizing biological system embedded in larger self-organizing systems. How likely is it that the part (Humanity) can fully understand the whole (Gaia). It is the height of ignorance and arrogance to think that we need or can fix the planet. There is a climate science consensus that pretends that there are few if any reputable scientists who question their modeling assumptions. Past cycles suggest we may very well be headed for a mini ice age which is often preceded by a warming period.

Add to Favorites