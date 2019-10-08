Eat This Eat This: Rascal’s Take Over Satellite S.B. Dalan Griffin and Emma West Collaborate on Vegan Popup on October 14

Rascal’s Vegan Pop-Up is the baby of Dalan Griffin, whose plant-based, Mexican-American fare is so tasty that Super Cuca’s on Micheltorena uses one of his handmade “meats” in their burritos. He’s collaborating with Emma West of Satellite S.B. for one-night only on Monday, October 14, 6-9:30 p.m., to serve a menu featuring loaded nacho fries with carrot cheese ($12), a “Forbidden” burrito ($15), “Big Bitch” salad with cashew feta ($12), and coconut ice cream sandwich with churro spice and hot cocoa dipping sauce ($8). Perhaps most exciting, though, is the Chikn Concha Burger ($16), the crunchy-insides-meet-soft-bun delicacy pictured here.

Add to Favorites