Courts & Crime Thieves Ring Up Large Credit Card Purchases

Two quick-acting thieves are suspected of charging thousands of dollars of merchandise on credit cards stolen from purses and wallets left unattended in plain sight, the Santa Barbara Police Department warns. One man is clearly seen checking out merchandise at the Apple Store in a security video. Police believe the male and female suspects stole the credit cards and then made large purchases on them before the owners realized they were missing. Police Det. Kyle Rapp is investigating the thefts and callers with information can contact him at (805) 897-2331 or anonymously at (805) 897-2386.

