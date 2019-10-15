Eat This Burgers & Beaujolais @ Café Ana Juicy Cheeseburger + Fresh French Gamay Noir: $20 in October

Photo: Matt Kettmann Café Ana’s $20 Burger & Beaujolais deal

For my palate, there’s no more reliable food and drink pairing than a hearty cheeseburger with a glass of red wine. The formula works whether the burger hails from In-N-Out or somewhere far fancier — the multiple layers of texture and taste hit every critical mark, from crisp lettuce, savory meat, and greasy cheese to tangy sauces and bread to sop it all up. Such variability also means the red wine can be either lean or lush, but why not hit it down the middle with a glass of minerally dense but vibrantly bright Gamay noir from France?

That’s the offering through October as part of Café Ana’s $20 Burger & Beaujolais deal. Served with a glass of Domaine de Piron’s 2015 “La Madone” from Fleurie, the burger is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, “Patty mayonnaise,” and Mama Lil’s peppers. It’s a bit messy but thoroughly satisfying. As an added bonus, chomp the side of herbed potato chips while ogling views of the County Courthouse.

