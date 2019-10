Announcement Averted: Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff in Goleta

Good news! Southern California Edision (SCE) has informed the City of Goleta that the the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for tonight, October 20 has been averted and will NOT occur.

While this is welcome news, this is a good reminder to review your household’s emergency readiness for future power outages and/or natural disasters.

Here are some helpful resources:

