Letters Teri Jory for City Council

I am writing to recommend Teri Jory for City Councilmember. The Independent has rightly called her out as a candidate with “a can-do spirit that would energize even the most mordant bureaucrat” while at the same time endorsing Michael Jordan, whom they describe as an expert, if not mordant, bureaucrat.

I would argue that bureaucrats are the absolute opposite of what Santa Barbara needs at this juncture, when we have an ailing State Street, housing affordability issues, and baffling red tape when it comes to granting permits for new and existing businesses. We need energizing and innovating leaders like Teri who have a fresh vision for State Street, for local business, for the way we live here.

For many candidates, public service and involvement have been a lifelong job. For Teri it has been a lifelong inclination. She can’t help herself. I first met her when she approached me about an exciting idea for a Dance Plus Wine event she was determined to produce in the Funk Zone: State Street Ballet dancers would interpret our Santa Barbara County wines through movement, treating viewers to a double treat of local art forms and promoting both at the same time. I couldn’t see her vision immediately, but we said yes, and she ran with it, creating a program that was exciting, perfectly executed and truly inspiring for me and others to watch.

Afterward I would see her at public rallies: for the environment, for Earth Day, for women’s rights — cheering people on, taking and posting video, participating at a deep level in trying to understand the important issues identified by our local Santa Barbarians. I was deeply impressed by her immersion in our community and her commitment to be involved. When Teri mentioned that she was ready to run for City Council, I could not have been more enthusiastic. I thought here is the sort of person we need: aware at the street level, prepared, committed, and visionary.

Above all, Teri is a common sense, smart business woman who will create a vibrant State Street with an innovative vision of multi-use combined with action of streamlining the permit process making it easier for local businesses to open their doors, building workforce housing, and creating a sense of community by bringing avant-garde fun family events to our city’s heart — making State Street ours again.

