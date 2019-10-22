Voices Brian Campbell Responds to District 2 Endorsement Asserts Belief in Climate Change and Public Safety Issues

On October 17, 2019, the Santa Barbara Independent mistakenly printed an article leading its readership to assume false ideas about what I stand for. I want to formally state my opinions here so there aren’t any miscommunications or misunderstandings.

First and foremost, I am a firm believer in climate change. It is our responsibility to create change with our actions in regard to our role in greenhouse-gas emissions. In order to help fight pollution, I have always stated that we should be mindful of where we spend our money and not support countries or businesses that don’t have regulated, enforced, environmentally conscious policies in place. Since climate change is causing sea levels to rise one inch every eight years (as stated by the NOAA), Santa Barbara must protect our infrastructure and prioritize policies that protect us.

My decision to run for City Council began as a family/public safety issue stemming from two incidents with homeless men creating an unsafe situation during school hours at Washington Elementary, where my kids attend school. Then, several parents noticed homeless men taking pictures of the children playing on the soccer field. I do not believe I am “exaggerating beyond recognition our city’s homeless problems,” as stated in the same article. Our downtown is overrun by homeless people, which is causing stress to local businesses, residents, and visitors. I have had many people come to me expressing concern about being fearful to walk home after work, witnessing illicit drug use, and panhandling. It has become so extreme that local businesses are paying homeless people to leave their properties and hiring people to watch over their front doors.

It is distressing and inhumane to watch people struggle to survive on the streets while so many of us are fortunate enough to keep a roof over our heads. Like climate change, chronic homelessness is an issue we as a people need to address sooner rather than later.

Thank you for reading. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns regarding my election or my stances on housing, business development, and construction permitting, please visit my website brian4citycouncil.com and write me a message. I personally respond to every message and seriously care about what you have to say! Your voice counts. I am here to listen and represent YOU on our City Council.

Please remember to vote! Brian Campbell for District 2 City Council!

