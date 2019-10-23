Announcement Community Meeting to Present Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project on October 30 in Vandenberg Village

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, in partnership with the Mission Hills Community Council, the Vandenberg Village Association, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department is hosting a town hall meeting on October 30th to present the Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project, a $2.3 million project to reduce fuel loads and fire risk in the Burton Mesa area. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recently was granted full funding for this 4-year project. Local residents and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend and learn about the planned fuel reduction projects and fuel reduction measures that have already taken place in the area.

The town hall will be held on October 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Cabrillo High School Theatre at 4350 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village. The town hall will feature speakers including County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard, VMP I Captain Fred Tan​ and County Supervisor Joan Hartmann. There will be a presentation from Fire Department staff followed by a brief question and answer session.

Refreshments will be provided by the Mission Hills Community Council and the Vandenberg Village Association. ​

