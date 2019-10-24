Briefs City Council Candidates to Attend Youth-Led Forum Teens will question district candidates on youth and family issues.

Young people in Santa Barbara continue to step up and take an interest in politics, this time hosting a forum for the eight candidates running for City Council. The forum takes place Monday evening at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, and organizers are asking students and teachers to submit questions at tinyurl.com/Youth-Led-Candidates-Forum.

Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Youth Council, the Youth-Led City Council Candidates’ Forum will focus on youth and family issues, such as mental health, gun safety, climate change, and vaping. Students can earn community-service credit by participating and some teachers are giving extra credit, as well, said Isis Castaneda, the Youth Council advisor.

Participants include members of the Youth Council and the Santa Barbara County Teen Network, St. George Youth Center YMCA, and Future Leaders of America. The forum will be held Monday, October 28, 5:30 p.m., Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina Street.

