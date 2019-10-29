Game of the Week Game of the Week: Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos Football Dons Try To Clinch League Championship Against the Chargers

The undisputed Channel League championship has been the goal of Santa Barbara (4-0 league, 7-2 overall) since the Dons defeated Lompoc, and they can achieve it Friday night. Dos Pueblos (3-1, 3-6) will try to dispute it and share the title. The Dons are coming off a 53-9 demolition of Cabrillo in which junior quarterback Deacon Hill threw six touchdown passes, three of them to Jackson Gonzales. The Chargers have won two straight games since junior Trent Jones took over as QB – a 14-12 squeaker over San Marcos and a solid 33-14 victory over Santa Ynez. 7 pm. Scott O’Leary Field, 7266 Alameda Ave. $5-$9. Call 968-2541.

