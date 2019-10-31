Announcement Holiday Retail Job Expo Tuesday, November 5, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, CA (October 28, 2019) – Paseo Nuevo is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development and the Santa Barbara County Business Engagement Roundtable to host a Holiday Retail Job Expo on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 3 pm to 6 pm at Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

This no-cost event is open to the public. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with dozens of employers seeking individuals to fill their open positions for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Employers will have the opportunity to meet candidates and interview on the spot.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, employers are hiring! This FREE job expo for job seekers will provide the opportunity to explore and experience some of the changes at Paseo Nuevo and meet with participating businesses that are hiring. Bring plenty of resumes, dress for success, and come prepared to be interviewed on the spot, or to obtain information for a holiday part-time job that could possibly lead to a full-time regular position!

Participating employers confirmed so far include: Sephora*, Goodwill, Nursecore, Brightstar Care of Santa Barbara, Miniso USA*, See’s Candies*, Student Transportation of America (STA), Lorna Jane*, Ultimate Staffing, Marshalls, Corning, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD), Macy’, H&M*, Banana Republic*, Skechers*, Lucky Brand*, SOLSTICE Sunglasses*, Bath & Body Works*, CPES Novelles and many more. (*stores located at or around Paseo Nuevo)

The first 200 job seekers to show up will receive a FREE Saje Natural Wellness burlap bag. Check in at 505 Paseo Nuevo, located near Victoria’s Secret.

EMPLOYERS: For Paseo Nuevo businesses, there is no charge to participate, although we ask that you have at least one person designated at your business to answer questions and interview job seekers. For outside employers (not at Paseo Nuevo), we ask that you bring a table and chairs. Set-up begins at noon on November 5.

Hosted by Paseo Nuevo. Coordinated by Santa Barbara County Workforce Development and the Santa Barbara County Business Engagement Roundtable. In partnership with The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region #MySantaBarbara.

Questions? Contact SBCBER@countyofsb.org

To REGISTER visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-hiring-job-expo-tickets-73320618945

*This is a public event and may include photo/video coverage



