Letters Tin Can Nostalgia

I bought a new cell phone. I was excited until my ATT device dropped calls, wouldn’t let me hang up, and changed words. I am sure the milennius with their high-tech knowledge find it easy to use … but my frustration is big time, and I feel like going back to a string between two cans. Some of us are in our seventies. It’s not easy to use.

Add to Favorites