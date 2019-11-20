Give a Woman
In 1954, William Golding, author of Lord of the Flies, said: “I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been. Whatever you give a woman, she will make greater. If you give her sperm, she’ll give you a baby. If you give her a house, she’ll give you a home. If you give her groceries, she’ll give you a meal. If you give her a smile, she’ll give you her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her. So if you give her any crap, be ready to receive a ton of shit.”
I’ve written my own poem that captures the spirt of Mr. Golding’s words updated for the 21st century.
Give a Woman
If you give a woman your pain, she will give
you compassion
If you give a woman a voice, she will sing you a song of hope
If you give a woman an idea, she will build it with a community
If you give a woman hope, she will give you transcendence
If you give a woman your story, she will give you trust
If you give a woman a goal, she will achieve it with grace and joy.
If you give a woman your belief, she will give you a life.
If you give a woman your love, she will give you a lifetime of joy.
If you give a woman a dream, she will build you a reality.
If you give a woman freedom, she will give you wings
If you give a woman justice, she will give you forgiveness
If you give a woman voice, she will give you the truth.
If you give a woman a hand up, she will fly among the stars.
If you give women Congress, we will change the world.