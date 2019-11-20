Letters Give a Woman

In 1954, William Golding, author of Lord of the Flies, said: “I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been. Whatever you give a woman, she will make greater. If you give her sperm, she’ll give you a baby. If you give her a house, she’ll give you a home. If you give her groceries, she’ll give you a meal. If you give her a smile, she’ll give you her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her. So if you give her any crap, be ready to receive a ton of shit.”

I’ve written my own poem that captures the spirt of Mr. Golding’s words updated for the 21st century.

Give a Woman

If you give a woman your pain, she will give you compassion

If you give a woman a voice, she will sing you a song of hope

If you give a woman an idea, she will build it with a community

If you give a woman hope, she will give you transcendence

If you give a woman your story, she will give you trust

If you give a woman a goal, she will achieve it with grace and joy.

If you give a woman your belief, she will give you a life.

If you give a woman your love, she will give you a lifetime of joy.

If you give a woman a dream, she will build you a reality.

If you give a woman freedom, she will give you wings

If you give a woman justice, she will give you forgiveness

If you give a woman voice, she will give you the truth.

If you give a woman a hand up, she will fly among the stars.

If you give women Congress, we will change the world.

