Letters Let Us Hold on to Our Soul

A well-known sage once queried: “What does it profit a person if s/he gains the whole world but loses his/her soul?” In the United States, something akin to hysteria in response to perceived fear regarding loss of economic survival, has resulted in selective blindness and denial of the veracity of what is taking place between our president and the Ukraine.

Since when, is it conscionable to abandon the defense of a vulnerable nation, by withholding funds vital to its democratic existence to perpetuate the personal agenda of the purported leader of the free world?

It is time for all Americans to abandon any myopic perceptions that they might be harboring and hold our president accountable, lest we lose our very souls.

