Letters Rx for Drug Prices

Drug prices have skyrocketed every year. We can barely afford them and sometimes we have to go without!

The question is, do people only care about lowering drug prices if they’re the ones who can’t afford them? That is not how it should be. Why should the elderly and somewhat poor people not be able to for the medicine they need to survive to treat whatever disease or condition they may have?

We already pay a fortune for monthly prescription drug insurance and yet many of the drugs are still on affordable. Why should your life be made more difficult as you age?

Congress finally has a chance to fix this by enacting legislation into law. I demand that members of Congress vote yes on a bill to lower drug costs. These high drug prices initiated by the drug companies have been going on for way too many years, and it needs to be under control.

