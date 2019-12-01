Briefs UCSB Professor Emeritus Receives Award for Work Documenting Incarcerated Youth Richard Ross Given Claud Nobel World Betterment Award for ‘Juvenile in Justice’ Project

UCSB Distinguished Professor Emeritus Richard Ross has been given the Claes Nobel World Betterment Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for his work documenting the conditions and experiences of incarcerated youth in the U.S. The award, which seeks to recognize the work of outstanding role models for young people, was given to Ross for his Juvenile in Justice series. Ross spoke with over 1,000 incarcerated youths in over 35 states for the project.

