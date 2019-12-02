Briefs City Invites Comment on Future Farmers’ Market Location

The City and the S.B. Farmers’ Market will be holding a meeting 3-4 p.m. at the Faulkner Gallery at 40 E. Anapamu on Saturday, December 7, to listen to suggestions regarding the site of the future Saturday Farmers’ Market. The meeting will take into account comments from the public to gain a better understanding of what makes for an enjoyable farmers’ market experience. The city decided in September to relocate the Farmers’ Market from its 35-year home on Cota in order to make room for a new police station, promising to find a new location for the weekly event that many farmers depend on.

