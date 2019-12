Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Elizabeth Estrada and Johnny Valencia S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors SBCC Goalkeeper and S.B. High Linebacker

Elizabeth Estrada, SBCC soccer

During a penalty-kick shootout in the Southern Cal Regional, the sophomore goalkeeper scored one of SBCC’s shots and then made the game-winning save.

Johnny Valencia, S.B. High football

The junior linebacker spearheaded the Golden Tornado’s defensive effort in the CIF Division 8 semifinals, a 37-15 victory over Palmdale.

