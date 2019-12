Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Cassidy Rea and Justin Bessard

Cassidy Rea, Westmont volleyball

The senior hitter led the Warrior women to a runner-up finish in the NAIA National Championships, posting 107TK92? kills in their seven matches.

Justin Bessard, Westmont basketball

The 6′6″ senior averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Warriors opened conference play with road wins over Ottawa (AZ) and Arizona Christian.

